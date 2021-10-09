Azamgarh (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) An alleged rape victim on Saturday committed suicide after consuming some poisonous material here in protest against police inaction following which an SHO was suspended, officials said.

The woman, a resident of a village under Mehnajpur police station area, was allegedly sexually assaulted recently. Her husband claimed that she had identified one Anil of the same village as one of the accused, but police failed to take any action in the matter, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

“In-charge of the police station Chunna Singh has been suspended for negligence,” he said.

The victim's family alleged that they had appealed to the police many times for justice, but in vain.

The woman reached the police station on Saturday and later consumed poison. She was rushed to a hospital where was declared brought dead, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The police added that a case has been registered against the accused.

