Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): In a shocking incident that has sparked public outrage, rare star tortoises were found dead near the sacred Sri Kurmanatha Temple in Srikakulam district -- a revered shrine where Lord Vishnu is believed to have manifested in his Kurma (tortoise) avatar.

The tortoises were reportedly dead right behind the office of the Executive Officer (EO). According to regulations, a post-mortem examination should have been conducted to determine the cause of death.

Devotees have expressed deep disappointment over the incident. Gara Sub-Inspector Krishna Prasad stated that an investigation has been initiated, and the facts will be revealed soon.

In November, Andhra Pradesh Forest officials arrested three people for illegal wildlife trafficking in Srikakulam. Intercepting their vehicle, the officials seized rare species of animals. According to an official press release, the accused were transporting rare species of animals from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, to Bengaluru. The seized animals included a seven-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, two one-year-old tortoises, 17 African ball pythons and a four-month-old serval cat.

The suspects, identified as Syaj, Vijay, and Muzayith, were from the state of Karnataka. Cases have been filed against them, and they have been produced before a court, officials said. Animal Husbandry Department officials checked the health of the animals, which were found to be stable after receiving medical care. They will be moved to the Visakhapatnam Zoo. The forest officials said that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found harming or smuggling wildlife.

The Indian Star Tortoise (Geochelone elegans), a species native to northwest and southeast India, continues to face mounting threats from the illegal pet trade, according to the Wildlife Trust of India.

The species, known for its distinctive star-like shell pattern, is classified as "Vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List. It is also listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), indicating that, although not currently threatened with extinction, the species could face such a risk if trade is not closely regulated.

Under Indian law, the star tortoise is placed in Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a category that offers the lowest level of legal protection to wildlife. Despite this, illegal trade continues to flourish, driven largely by demand in the exotic pet market. (ANI)

