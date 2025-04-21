‘The Bishop of Rome, Francis, Returned to the Father’s House’: Read Full Text of Announcement of Death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday

The text of the announcement of the death of Pope Francis, which was read Monday by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

World PTI| Apr 21, 2025 03:27 PM IST
Pope Francis (Photo Credits: X/@FilippoGrandi)

Vatican City, April 21: The text of the announcement of the death of Pope Francis, which was read Monday by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived. Farrell was accompanied by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute chief of staff and Archbishop Diego Ravelli, master of liturgical ceremonies. 'His Affection for the People of India Will Always Be Cherished': PM Narendra Modi Condoles Passing Away of Pope Francis, Recalls Meetings With His Holiness (See Pics).

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father's house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church. How a New Pope Is Elected? Who Could Be the Next Pope? As Pope Francis Dies, Know All About Papal Succession.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.'

Bishop of Rome Casa Santa Marta Easter Easter Monday India Pope Francis Pope Francis Death Pope Francis died Roman Catholic Church Vatican
