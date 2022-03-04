New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Rashtrapati Bhavan, its museum complex and the change-of-guard ceremony, which remained closed since January 1 due to COVID-19, will resume for public viewing from next week, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing from March 8. It will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday (six days in a week) except on Gazetted Holidays.

Visitors will be allowed in the museum on four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot.

Timings of the slots will be 0930-1100 hrs, 1130-1300 hrs, 1330 – 1500 hrs and 1530–1700 hrs.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will be available from March 12.

It will be open on every Saturday and Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in three pre-booked time slots -- 1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour.

The change-of-guard ceremony will take place on every Saturday (except on gazetted holidays) from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs from March 12, 2022.

Online booking for the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and the change-of-guard ceremony can be made at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour/

