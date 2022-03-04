Kohima, March 4: The Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal announced a major investment of more than Rs 100 crores to develop the AYUSH Healthcare sector in the state of Nagaland on Friday.

A 30-bedded AYUSH dedicated hospital and three 10-bedded hospitals along with one Ayurvedic college will be developed in the state with the allocated funds, the Ministry of AYUSH stated.

An integrated AYUSH Hospital was also inaugurated by the Union Minister at Razha Chedema in Kohima earlier today. The 30-bedded AYUSH hospital will be developed at Kihpire while the three 10-bedded AYUSH hospitals will be developed, one each at Mokokchung, at Nagaland University in Dimapur and Wokha. Check Ministry of AYUSH's COVID-19 Guidelines for Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy Practitioners.

In order to give the higher education in AYUSH a fillip in the region, the Union Minister announced the setting up of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic college at Longleng. The cost of this college is estimated at Rs 70 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, that the Northeast has an immense potential to become the hub in the AYUSH sector. He said that with our rich traditional knowledge base in folk medicine and the bounty of flora, we can provide health and wellness solutions for the people of India as well as our neighbouring countries.

"This will give us economic strength and our community will be blessed with a healing touch to treat human illness," he added.

The Minister further informed that the Ministry has taken a step towards the development of AYUSH with an investment of Rs 172 crore in Nagaland and Mizoram. He said that ten new AYUSH hospitals and one Ayurvedic college would be set up in these two states.

Speaking about the steps taken to preserve and conserve the folk medicine in the region, the Union AYUSH Minister said, "In order to learn and leverage the folk medicine, the AYUSH ministry is conducting a multicentric research project to critically appraise and validate Local Health Traditions (LHT), Oral health Traditions (OHT) and Ethno Medicinal Practices (EMP) among ethnic communities of the Northeast."

