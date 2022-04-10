Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) After a gap of two years, a grand 'Rath Yatra' was taken out in Jammu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, officials said.

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust in collaboration with Sanatan Dharm Sabha and Dharmik Youvak Mandal, the procession commenced from the historic Raghunath Temple amid tight security arrangements.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langar flagged off the yatra in the presence of several prominent personalities, including former minister Ajatshatru Singh, the grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

After passing through Residency Road, Rajinder Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, Mubarak Mandi, Moti Bazaar, Raj Tilak Road, Old Hospital Road and Raghunath Bazaar, the procession returned to the Raghunath Temple, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust president Ajay Gandotra said the yatra could not be held in the past two years due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"This year we decided to organise the yatra in a big way," he said.

