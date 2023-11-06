Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 6 (ANI): A special court in Kolkata on Monday extended West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till November 13.

The former state Food and Civil Supplies minister was arrested earlier in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration scam in the state.

He was earlier sent to ED custody till November 6.

Mallick has to be produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate court in Kolkata on November 13, the court stated.

An ED team on October 26 night arrested the TMC leader and state minister in connection with the alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system.

The central agency made the arrest late at night after conducting searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

As media persons jostled and gathered around the minister while he was being whisked away by the ED sleuths, with the help of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the minister said he was the "victim of a grave conspiracy".

The ED had been conducting an investigation into the alleged ration distribution scheme. (ANI)

