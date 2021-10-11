Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Razia Sultana, who had resigned as the Punjab minister last month in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Monday attended a cabinet meeting here.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired the meeting of the council of ministers.

Sultana attended the cabinet meeting, said an official.

However, there is still no clarity over her resignation letter written to Channi last month.

Sultana had tendered her resignation as the cabinet minister after Navjot Singh Sidhu put in his papers as the Punjab Congress chief last month.

In her resignation letter to Channi, Sultana had said that she resigned as the cabinet minister "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu".

Sultana is considered close to Sidhu. Her husband Mohd Mustafa, who is a former IPS officer, is the principal strategic adviser to Sidhu.

After his resignation, Sidhu had raised a question over the appointments of the director general of police, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders.

Later, the party had formed a coordination panel which was to be consulted before making any major decisions by the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government.

A few days back, Sidhu had led a protest march to the Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where he had even observed a hunger strike, demanding the arrest of the son of the union minister Ajay Mishra.

