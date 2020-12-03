New Delhi, Dec 3: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked it temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers after outage at its data centre which impacted operations last month.

"RBI has issued an order dated December 2, 2020, to HDFC Bank Ltd with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past two years, including the recent outages in the bank's internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020, due to a power failure in the primary data centre," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi Updates: Cyclone Burevi Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, 26 Teams of NDRF Ready Across Tamil Nadu And Kerala.

HDFC Bank said the RBI order "has advised the bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business-generating activities planned under its program Digital 2.0 and other proposed business generating IT applications and sourcing of new credit card customers". RBI Orders HDFC Bank to Stop Sourcing New Credit Card Customers, Digital Activities Over Multiple Internet Banking and Mobile Banking Service Outages.

In addition, the order has directed the bank board to examine the lapses and fixes accountability, HDFC Bank added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre’s Stand on COVID-19 Vaccine, Asks ‘What Does PM Narendra Modi Stand By?’.

The lender said the above measures shall be considered for lifting upon satisfactory compliance with the major critical observations as identified by the RBI.

HDFC Bank said "over the last two years, it has taken several measures to fortify its IT systems and will continue to work swiftly to close out the balance and would continue to engage with the regulator in this regard.

"The bank has been taking conscious, concrete steps to remedy the recent outages on its digital banking channels and assures its customers that it expects the current supervisory actions will have no impact on its existing credit cards, digital banking channels and existing operations. The bank believes that these measures will not materially impact its overall business," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)