Tamil Nadu, December 3: Total 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force pre-positioned across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the state is on a high alert in view of Cyclone Burevi. Cyclone Burevi Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Burevi Likely to Hit Tamil Nadu on December 3, Check Realtime Status Here.

In addition to this, IMD issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts for today. Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar recorded 97.60 millimetres of rainfall since Wednesday night, with Kariapatti receiving maximum rain of 15.80 mm ahead of cyclone Burevi's landfall in the state.

Cyclone Burevi Status:

Cyclone Warning for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts:Cyclone Burevi' to emerge into Gulf of Mannar during next 3 https://t.co/83HTlHnJJU reach near Pamban around noon and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during 3rd night/4th early morning as CS pic.twitter.com/TlSCMzRU4L — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2020

Cyclone Burevi Video:

Here Are Cyclone Burevi Updates:

At 5.30 am on Thursday, it laid centred over Sri Lanka about 40 km east of Mannar, 120 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 320 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu CM and Kerala CM, in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. He said, "Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the States."

Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Sivagangai districts –– are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy falls on Thursday.

The cyclonic storm which has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past six hours and is very likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar near Mannar coast during the next 3 hours. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on Friday.

