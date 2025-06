Bengaluru, Jun 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner and several senior police officials in connection with the stampede in front of Chinnaswamy Stadium here, which left 11 people dead.

He has also ordered the arrest of representatives of RCB, DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), while handing over the probe to the one-man judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge of Karnataka Justice Michael Cunha.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

"Today the cabinet met and discussed yesterday's tragedy in detail. The cabinet in its wisdom has taken a decision to entrust (the probe) into the incident to the one-man judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge of Karnataka Justice Michael Cunha and we have told the commission to give the report in 30 days," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here after the cabinet meeting, the CM said he had instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA event managers and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

"The cabinet has also taken a decision to immediately suspend the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station and Assistant Commissioner of Police of that particular area, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central zone, Additional Commissioner of Police -- who is incharge of the stadium and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city," he added.

