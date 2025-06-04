Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Karnataka should take full responsibility for the stampede during the RCB victory celebrations here and alleged that lack of proper planning and "complete failure" to take precautionary measures led to this unfortunate incident.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 11 people died and 33 were injured due to a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a special felicitation ceremony was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) to honour the RCB players for its maiden IPL victory, ending a 18-year-old long wait.

Kumaraswamy said that the stampede near the stadium, resulting in the unfortunate death of people, had left him deeply shocked.

"It is extremely painful to see innocent lives lost even before the celebrations could begin. The primary reason for this massive tragedy is the lack of proper planning and complete failure to take precautionary measures. The state government, led by @INCKarnataka, must take full responsibility for this disaster," the JD(S) leader said in a post on 'X'.

He urged the state government to immediately reach out to support the families of the deceased and ensure that those injured should receive the best possible treatment.

"It is my heartfelt concern that the cricket fans who had gathered near the stadium and Vidhana Soudha to witness the celebrations should return home safely without panic or distress. The police must take emergency measures in this regard and assist the public," he added.

