Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said he is ready to give up his home portfolio if state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu wants it.

Randhawa's statement came as Sidhu has been questioning his own government for not being able to arrest Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked in a drug case under the NDPS Act.

Also Read | Moto G71 Tipped To Debut in India Next Week: Report.

Sidhu said nothing would happen with the registration of an FIR against the Akali leader, saying he would not rest till Majithia is arrested.

"If my brother (Sidhu) says that he wants the home ministry, then I will immediately put it at his feet," said Randhawa while talking to reporters here.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Pedestrian Bludgeoned to Death by Two Minors After He Confronts Them Over Rash Driving.

Ever since he became the home minister, Sidhu has been upset with him, said Randhawa.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in the state.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)