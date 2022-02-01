New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has received Rs 157 crore from the city government and used it to pay salaries due to employees, the mayor of the civic body said on Monday.

Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led EDMC and AAP councillor Manoj Tyagi, in a statement, on Monday said the "fourth instalment amounting to Rs 157 crore has been issued".

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said, "The entire fund received from the government had been used to disburse due salaries of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, teachers, sanitation workers and others."

Salaries of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and teachers due for October have been paid with this fresh fund, while the remuneration of sanitation workers due for December has also been paid, he said.

Aggarwal said, "We are making efforts to pay salaries due for the rest of the months for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and teachers and others as well."

Tyagi said the fresh fund issued by the Delhi government should not be spent on giving payment to the concessionaire hired for carrying out sanitation-related works.

The mayor shot back, saying the entire Rs 157 crore has been used for disbursing due salaries only and the AAP leader should not assume things.

"The concessionaire was paid Rs 10 crore earlier but that is the for the work done by it as per the contract.

"The company has been working as part of our target to make east Delhi dhalao-free, and 150 garbage dumps have been closed," he claimed.

