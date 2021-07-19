Noida, Jul 19 (PTI) Islamic body Ittehadul Ulema-e-Hind on Monday appealed to people to not crowd mosques for Eid al-Adha or Bakrid celebrations in view of the COVID-19 situation, and follow government norms set for the pandemic.

The body's president, Maulana Kaari Mustafa Dehalvi, appealed to people to recite prayers at home and abstain from sacrificing animals in public places. Do it in private space during the festival on July 21, he added.

"I appeal to all that celebrate the festival in compliance with the guidelines set by the government and instructions issued by Darul Uloom Deoband in view of the pandemic," Dehalvi said.

"Pay special attention to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Sacrifice only those animals that are allowed by the government and Sharia. Do not sacrifice prohibited animals," he said in a video message.

The Ittehadul Ulema-e-Hind also appealed to people to maintain pandemic norms like social distancing and face covers during the celebrations of the major Muslim festival.

A similar appeal was made at the Jama Masjid in Noida Sector 8 by the mosque's priest, Mufti Mohammed Rashid Qasmi, who asked people to observe the festival keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, has officially recorded 466 deaths due to the pandemic and currently has 39 active patients.

