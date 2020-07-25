Ahmedabad, Jul 25 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 54,712 with 1,081 new patients being detected on Saturday, highest in a single day, the state health department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 2,305 with 22 more COVID-19 patients succumbing, it said.

782 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Gujarat, raising the recovered cases in the state to 39,612.

13,944 samples were tested for COVID-19in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The total number of samples tested so far in Gujarat stands at 6,20,662, which translates into 214.52 tests per day per million population, they said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,712, new cases 1,081, deaths 2,305, discharged 39,612, active cases 12,795 and people tested so far 6,20,662.

