India News | Record 22 COVID-19 Patients Die in Pune; 308 New Cases Found

Pune, Jun 2 (PTI) Pune district reported 308 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 8,134 on Tuesday, while 22 more COVID-19 patients died, a fresh single-day high, a health official said.

The death toll in the western Maharashtra district rose to 367 with 22 more patients succumbing to the infection, which is a new single-day, he said.

The previous highest one-day fatality count was 15.

Also, 169 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

"Of the 308 cases, 256 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 6857 patients. Thirty-one cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 557," he said.

The other cases were reported from rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas, where the tally increased to 720, he added.

Shekhar Gaikwad, the PMC commissioner, said Tuesday's death count is a matter of concern and critical care of patients is becoming "worrisome".

He said there are 174 patients who are currently in criticalcondition in different hospitals.

"The task force is already taking cognisance of the deaths and accordingly an audit of fatalities is also being done," Gaikwad said.

