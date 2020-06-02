Cyclone Nisarga Updates: IndiGo Cancels 17 Fights to And From Mumbai on June 3 Due to Cyclonic Storm

IndiGo Aircraft | Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 2: In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, Indigo on Tuesday cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai for June 3. Only three flight will operate from Maharashtra’s capital city on Wednesday. The private air carrier in its earlier tweet had already indicated that the Cyclone Nisarga would impact its flight operations in Mumbai, Pune and Shirdi. High Tide in Mumbai: Time, Schedule And Height of High Tides Occurring in Maximum City on June 3 When Cyclone Nisarga Will Make Landfall.

The airline said that any changes and cancellations would be notified by an email or SMS. The cyclonic storm will make landfall at Maharashtra’s Alibaugh, around 94 km from Mumbai on June 3. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone Nisarga will strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman. Cyclone Nisarga Latest Updates: Heavy Rains Expected, Stay Indoors, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Section 144 Imposed at Mumbai Beaches.

The cyclone "Nisarga" will cause heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane Palghar and Raigarh districts. Besides, there will be high-tides and strong waves during the week. Ahead of the cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed residents of Maharashtra to stay indoors, warning that heavy rains will occur tomorrow. "We have shown determination and patience in the fight against coronavirus. We need to show the same spirit when the cyclone makes landfall," Uddhav Thackeray said.