India News | Record Single-day Spike of 9,971 COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll 6,929: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India registered 287 deaths in the last 24 hours since Saturday morning.

Also Read | Military Talks Between India and China Took Place in Cordial and Peaceful Atmosphere, Says MEA: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

India had raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.

Also Read | Dog Dragged for Around 1 Km With Chain Tied to Its Neck by Two Bike-Borne Men in Aurangabad, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,20,406, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 1,19,292 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Ministry said.

"Thus, around 48.36 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners. PTI ASK DV DV 06071005 NNNNralia's leading national association of doctors, however, warned that July would be too soon to think about making a change.

"Put bluntly, this absurd and dangerous idea belongs in the sin-bin," AMA president Tony Bartone said in a statement.

"The NRL should be satisfied that it has its competition back in action, but it is unfair and unwise to put the health of the game's fans at risk.

"They must first monitor the health and safety of the players and officials who will be involved in the thick of the on-field action."

The AMA highlighted the slow return of sport in Europe without crowds and praised the leaders of Australian rules for their cautious approach tied to expert medical advice.

Stringent controls and early border closures have contributed to Australia having only 102 known deaths from COVID-19 and just over 7,100 reported cases.

The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings. But social distancing and hygiene measures will be retained indefinitely. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)