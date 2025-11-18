New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): A special NIA court at Patiala House Court in the national capital on Tuesday remanded Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish to 10 days National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in the probe in connection with the November 10 blast in the city.

He was produced before the court today amidst heavy security.

Principal District and Session judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana after a closed courtroom hearing remanded Wani to NIA custody.

As per court sources, the NIA submitted before court that they need his custody to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the November 10 bast near the Red Fort in the city.

The NIA said that the blast was aimed at striking terror and panic in the minds of people in the country as well as to threaten public order. .

While seeking the remand the NIA also highlighted role of Jasir alias Danish, who they said was an expert in drones and was contacted to design a precision rocket.

Jasir, a Kashmiri resident was arrested from Srinagar yesterday by an NIA team that was in the Kashmir Valley.

NIA, in a press release, said that investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 15 people and left several injured.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage, the NIA said.

Jasir was produced before court, the Patiala House court along with other district courts in the city received bomb threats, which later turned out to be a hoax.

The premises Patiala House Court, Rohini Court, and Saket Court were evacuated and security personnel conducted a through search.

NIA is continuing to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack. (ANI)

