Leh, Jul 30 (PTI) A red fox, rescued in an injured condition, was released in its natural habitat by the wildlife department here after it underwent a month-long treatment and rehabilitation process, an official said on Wednesday.

The fox was rescued on July 1 from Spituk Farka village of Leh and transported to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WRRC) for treatment, the official said.

He said a thorough medical examination revealed that the animal was wounded in the shoulder and forearm, an injury probably caused by a barbed wire or a metal chain.

As the injury was old, the area around the wound was infected and infested with maggots, the official said, adding that the animal was found to be underweight and in a weakened state.

The red fox underwent proper treatment and care at the WRRC, including nutritional feeding, deworming and daily health monitoring, he added.

The official said the rehabilitation was crucial for the animal for regaining strength and recovering from stress and malnutrition.

The animal underwent treatment and rehabilitation for about a month and attained sound health before it was released near Spituk Farka following all necessary protocols, the official said.

