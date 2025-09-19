New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated all the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates who emerged victorious in the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections, stating that the victory is a reflection of the youth's faith in the "Nation First" ideology.

ABVP secured a decisive victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2025, winning three key posts of President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, while the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) won the Vice President position.

"Congratulations to the council's workers on the resounding victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This victory is a reflection of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' ideology. This triumph will further accelerate the journey of transforming the council's student power into national power," Amit Shah wrote on 'X'.

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda also wished the victorious panel, mentioning that the ABVP, which is guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, has always inspired the youth with a spirit of nationalism and selfless service.

"Heartiest congratulations to ABVP on winning the posts of President, Secretary and Joint Secretary in the #DUSUElections2025. Guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda ji, @ABVPVoice has always inspired the youth with a spirit of nationalism and selfless service. This victory shows that the message of "Nation First" is embraced by today's young generation, who will lead India towards a bright and strong future," Nadda's 'X' post said.

As per final DUSU results, ABVP's Aryan Maan clinched the post of President with 28,821 votes, defeating NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who managed 12,645 votes. The Left-backed AISA-SFI candidate Anjali stood third with 5,385 votes.

In the Vice President's contest, NSUI's Rahul Jhansla secured a major win with 29,339 votes, defeating ABVP's Govind Tanwa who polled 20,547. AISA-SFI's Sohan garnered 4,163 votes.

ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary won the post of Secretary with 23,779 votes, leaving behind AISA-SFI's Abhinandana with 9,535 votes and NSUI's Kabir with 9,525 votes. For the Joint Secretary position, ABVP's Deepika Jha secured victory with 21,825 votes, surpassing NSUI's Lav Kush Badhana, who got 17,380 votes, while AISA-SFI's Abhishek received 8,425 votes. (ANI)

