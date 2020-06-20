Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): Members of Regional Tibetan Youth Congress held an anti-China protest here on Saturday and appealed to people to boycott Chinese products and delete Chinese mobile apps.

The protestors carried banners for a boycott of Chinese products.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,630 New COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

The protestors were raised slogans against China's President XI Jinping and burnt the country's flag.

"We have gathered here to appeal to people to boycott Chinese products," said a protestor.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: Pollution Control Board Issues Closure Notice to Oil India Limited to Close Down All its Wells in Baghjan.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)