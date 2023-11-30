New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Registration began on Thursday for penthouses, super HIG and other flats being offered by the DDA under e-auction mode as part of its new housing scheme, officials said.

The DDA has announced starting of the registration process through an e-brochure. These flats will be offered through e-auction mode for which the registration began on Thursday, they said.

The 'Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023' entails disposal of newly built or soon-to-be completed flats through end-to-end online system.

There are 14 penthouses in Dwarka's Sector-19 B, 170 super HIGs and 946 HIGs, while Sector-14 and Lok Nayak Puram have 316 and 647 MIGs respectively.

The last date of online registration for participating in the e-auction and submission of online EMD is December 29 till 6 pm. The final submission of application will be on January 1, 2024, they said.

The online e-auction (flat-wise schedule to be announced subsequently) will commence on January 5, 2024, the officials said.

The registration for the scheme for flats offered on the 'first come first serve' (FCFS) basis began on November 24, and the scheme will close on March 31, 2024, they had said.

Till 8 pm on November 24, more than 350 registrations had been done, a senior official of DDA had said, adding the number grew to more than 500 by 9 pm.

The flats under the FCFS scheme are located at Narela, Dwarka and Lok Nayak Puram.

The highest decision-making body of the DDA on November 16 had given its nod for launching the scheme.

