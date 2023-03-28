Dehradun, Mar 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed the officials to do away with the compulsory registration of the local people for the Chardham Yatra starting April 22.

The decision was taken by the chief minister at a meeting here over the preparations for the Yatra.

The pilgrims and priests had been demanding to abolish the registration of devotees, especially local pilgrims, in the Char Dham Yatra.

This year's Char Dham Yatra will begin with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 22. The sacred portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham will open on April 25 and April 27, respectively.

