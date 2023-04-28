Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A close relatives of woman was booked for allegedly raping her several times on the pretext of giving her a job in a private factory in Muradnagar, police said on Friday.

Asheesh, in his 30s, belongs to Shahjahanpur district, while the survivor, in her mid-20s, hails from Hardoi district.

According to police, Asheesh called the woman in a hotel, sedated her with some drink, and had sex with her.

He also made a video of her which he leveraged to blackmail her into silence, Masuri ACP Nimish Patil said.

Asheesh also promised her that he would marry her after getting her a job, and raped her several times, he said.

But when Asheesh did not come good on his promise of getting her a job, she narrated the whole story to her parents.

The matter was booked at Muradnagar Police Station on Wednesday.

The accused is at large and police are raiding his possible hideouts, the ACP said, adding, the woman has been sent for medical examination.

