New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Reliance Foundation and C-DAC, Hyderabad, a scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India (GoI), today announced the launch of e-SafeHER, a Cyber Security Awareness Training programme to enable one million women across rural India, to safely and confidently participate in the digital ecosystem.

According to an official release, this initiative is anchored under MeitY's Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) programme through C-DAC Hyderabad, enabling content and training material for dissemination. Reliance Foundation will catalyse dissemination in rural communities across India, working in particular through women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

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This initiative is another step forward in Reliance Foundation's work to strengthen digital inclusion for women. e-SafeHER aims to strengthen last mile cybersecurity awareness - particularly among women in rural India, who are increasingly engaging with digital platforms for financial transactions, livelihoods, and access to essential services.

The strategic collaboration between C-DAC, Hyderabad, and Reliance Foundation on cybersecurity awareness involves structured training and community-based interventions. Speaking on the launch of the initiative, Shri S Krishnan, IAS., Secretary MeitY, said, "In an era where the Government of India is pushing for capacity, collaboration and resilience to ensure that we reach across the length and breadth of the country towards a Cyber Secure Bharat, e-SafeHER is an exciting opportunity where we will bring together the curriculum and knowledge of the MeitY's Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) programme, the relase noted.

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Through C-DAC working together with Reliance Foundation, this initiative will enable women from the remotest rural regions to be safe, seen and empowered. We look forward to a model initiative that can be replicated and scaled up with like-minded partners across the country."

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Foundation, said, "Rural women in India are coming online faster than ever. Reliance Foundation is committed to not just accelerating women's digital inclusion but also to equipping them with the knowledge and skills to stay safe. We are pleased to partner with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), GoI and C-DAC to provide cybersecurity awareness training through 'e-SafeHER', which aims to enable women to build the skills and knowledge to stay safe online, as they utilise the power of digital to strengthen their lives and livelihoods. Through this initiative, we aim to empower one million Cyber Sakhis in rural India over the next three years, helping them build safe online practices so they embrace the digital world with confidence."

C-DAC will lead the development, localization, and continuous enhancement of cybersecurity training content under the ISEA Project, including multilingual adaptation. Reliance Foundation will leverage its extensive grassroots presence and women's empowerment platforms across rural India, for delivery through a peer-led, community-based model, the relase stated.

In a phased approach, beginning with training of Cyber Sakhis across Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, the initiative will scale to one million women by 2029 through multi-stakeholder partnerships. Designed for scale and sustainability, cybersecurity awareness is embedded into existing women's empowerment and digital literacy programmes, ensuring continuity without parallel infrastructure. Localized content, audio-visual modules, and blended learning approaches will enhance accessibility and engagement. e-safeHER will drive measurable behavioural outcomes, including improved cyber risks awareness, increased confidence in digital transactions, and adoption of safe digital practices by participants. Insights from implementation will contribute to evidence-based scale-up and policy integration across the country.

Reliance Foundation is committed to empower women across India to achieve their potential and create transformational change with wide ranging women empowerment initiatives including leadership capacity building, strengthening women's entrepreneurship, digital literacy, employment and skills development, improving women's health and enhancing women's opportunities in education, sports and arts. e-SafeHER builds on this on-ground work creating a woman-centric safety net to enable greater confidence in digital skills for women across India's rural hinterlands, according to the release.

By combining MeitY's national cybersecurity framework, C-DAC's technical expertise, and Reliance Foundation's community-driven delivery model, e-SafeHER seeks to ensure that women across rural India are not only digitally included, but also digitally secure. (ANI)

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