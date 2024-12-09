Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that a team from Reliance Group of Industries would soon visit the state to explore potential investment opportunities in the state.

CM Saha shared this information while addressing the Janajati Ekta Sammelan organized jointly by Takarjala and Mandwi Mandals at Khumulwng.

"I visited Mumbai and met the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Group, Mukesh Ambani. I requested him to consider visiting Tripura as our state has immense potential, including opportunities in tourism and bamboo. I had a discussion with him for about 45 minutes, during which he assured me that a team would be visiting soon. Additionally, we have signed an MoU with Tata Group to upgrade the ITIs in the state. These ITIs were neglected for years, but now Tata Group will invest around Rs 700 crores to modernize them," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the Northeast, once plagued by terrorism and violence, has witnessed significant transformation under the BJP's leadership. He attributed this change to the signing of multiple agreements and the establishment of peace in the region.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the HIRA model. Earlier, we had only one National Highway, but now significant developments have taken place, including the extension of highways. We never imagined that trains like the Vistadome and Rajdhani Express would operate in the state, but it has become a reality, thanks to the Act East policy and PM Modi's vision. The previous governments never gave due respect to Maharaja Bir Bikram. However, after the BJP formed the government, we have honored him appropriately and taken several initiatives in his name," CM Saha said.

He further stated that the state government is focused on the development of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Several measures have been undertaken, including increasing the number of seats in TTAADC and declaring 12 blocks as Aspirational Blocks.

"We resolved the 23-year-old Bru issue. The BJP is committed to the socio-economic development and political empowerment of the tribal people. Since this government came into power, we have established the Tripura Tribal Research and Cultural Institute and Museum at Lambucherra to preserve the history, culture, and traditions of the state. Our government is also dedicated to providing quality education to Janajati students," he added.

The event was attended by Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, former MP Rebati Tripura, BJP general secretary Bipin Debbarma, TTAADC member Bidyut Debbarma, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

