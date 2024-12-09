Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 9 (PTI) The BJP on Monday announced BC leader R Krishnaiah as its candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha bye-election on December 20.

Besides being announced as the candidate, the state unit of the party also offered a BJP membership card and the B-Form to him to contest the bye-election.

"Membership card and Rajya Sabha B-Form (for contesting the election) have been handed over to Krishnaiah. He is expected to file his nomination as party (BJP) Rajya Sabha candidate tomorrow (Tuesday)," said a release from Andhra Pradesh BJP.

Earlier, Krishnaiah was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the southern state as a YSRCP candidate, but he recently resigned.

