Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday completed its seat-sharing process with alliance partners for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, who leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), unveiled the seat-sharing arrangement, finalising the constituencies for Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), among others.

The DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, MDMK with 4 seats. Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties.

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Notably, the DMK has reserved key constituencies such as Kanyakumari, Radhapuram, Palayamkottai, and Aruppukottai for its candidates. The party has fielded CM MK Stalin as the candidate for the Kolathur constituency and announced Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. Other prominent DMK candidates include Mahesh for Kanyakumari, Appavu for Radhapuram, Vahab for Palayamkottai, Kalaikathiravan for Tenkasi, and KKSSR Ramachandran for Aruppukottai.

In addition, O Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakkanur, and R.S. Kirthiga Devi has been fielded from Tambaram. Further, Velu has been named as the candidate for Mylapore, while Ma. Subramanian will contest from Saidapet. The list also includes figures such as RD Sekar for Perumbur, Nazar for Avadi, and Subair Khan for Royapuram.

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The seat-sharing arrangement would ensure a strong representation across all regions, with a broad spectrum of professionals, including 125 degree holders, 18 women candidates, 15 doctors, and 29 advocates, underlining the party's focus on education and professional qualifications for its representatives.

Stalin responded to opposition criticism about the late release of the DMK's candidate list, saying, "We may have come last, but we are the latest."

After the release of the DMK candidates' list, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin paid tribute at the Karunanidhi Memorial in Chennai Marina and placed the list of candidates.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

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