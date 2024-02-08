Barabanki (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Ten people, including a priest, have been arrested here for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made from Chakhar village.

Additional Superintendent of Police S N Sinha said that 16 people were named in the case of religious conversion of which 10, including a priest, have been arrested.

He said that Father Domnic Pintu, a resident of Mangalore in Karnataka, is among the arrested.

The action was taken on a complaint from VHP district president Brijesh Kumar Vaish on Monday that mass conversion was going on to take place in the village, police said.

