Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Indian businessman and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra on Monday shared his views regarding religious tour, saying that he uses the opportunity of travelling across the country to offer prayers to deities to actually meet people and understand their demands and concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said that his religious practices, especially offering prayers to Lord Shiva, bring positive energy within him.

"I have been coming to Madhya Pradesh for quite some time. When I pray to Lord Shiva, it gives me immense power. Recently, I went to Maharashtra and visited a Shiva temple there. The priest of the temple bestowed divine knowledge upon me. My religious tour takes place across the country," he said.

Furthermore, he stated that he meets the general public while he is on a religious tour and finds solutions to their issues with the help of his charity.

"These religious tours also allow me to meet a lot of people. I get a chance to listen to their concerns, issues, and demands. I try to find solutions to those problems. I try to help people with the help of my charity," he added.

Vadra stated that he is scheduled to visit Ujjain and Omkareshwar temple, where, after offering prayers, he will feed five thousand people.

"Today we will go to Ujjain and Omkareshwar to offer prayers, and afterwards we will feed 5,000 people. People greet me very warmly, and I like to meet the general public to understand their problems. I try to find solutions and tell my family what is going on with the people and what exactly they need," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Vadra urged the winning National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to fulfil the promises it made during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025."The government that has just been formed must fulfil the promises it has made. Rahul will be among the people there tomorrow. Many young people are joining him, and it will be a movement in its own way. He made it clear that the EC is helping BJP," he said.

As he concluded, he emphasised the need to save democracy in the country and asserted that the fight for fair elections continues. (ANI)

