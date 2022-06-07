New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani has been arrested in connection with a 2020 case related to fraud worth Rs 800 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Godhwani, who was already in judicial custody in a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), was taken on a production remand and then arrested, they said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Chhaya Sharma said, "He was already under judicial custody in another case. Meanwhile, there was a case going on which was registered in 2020 and he was arrested in that fraud case worth Rs 800 crore. He was taken on production warrant and arrested in the present case."

In the RFL case in 2019, police registered an FIR against Godhwani, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh and others on a complaint from the firm's authorised representative for allegedly diverting the company's money and investing in other companies. REL was earlier promoted by the Singh brothers.

