New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on her 67th birthday on Friday, praising her for "remarkable stewardship" and "profound connection with the people."

Rijiju said the President inspires the nation with her dedicated service and wished her joy, prosperity, and good health as she continues to lead with grace and commitment.

Also Read | 90-Degree Bridge in Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Government Forms Committee to Solve Newly Constructed Railway Overbridge With 90-Degree Turn.

https://x.com/KirenRijiju/status/1935882479451128154

In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, "Warm birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. Her remarkable stewardship & profound connection with the people exemplify her outstanding leadership."

Also Read | ‘Her Life, Leadership Inspire Crores’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu.

"May this auspicious day bring boundless joy & prosperity. Wishing her continued good health & happiness as she steers & serves our beloved nation," post added on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described President Murmu as a beacon of hope and strength, saying, "Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1935887831974494643

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended greetings, describing the President as an epitome of simplicity, gentleness, and women's empowerment.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1935881503998669132

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of the Honourable President, Madam Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji, the epitome of spontaneity, simplicity, gentleness and women's empowerment. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for your long, good health and auspicious life," CM Dhami wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, into a Santhali tribal family.

She served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021 and was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. Throughout her public life, she has been dedicated to empowering the marginalised and upholding democratic values. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)