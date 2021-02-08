Noida (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi should be renamed as "Indraprastha" and Lucknow as "Lakhanpur", the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has demanded, its office bearers said on Monday.

The demand was made during the organisation's two-day national executive meeting that culminated on Sunday at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The meeting of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha was chaired by former Union Minister and three-time former MP from Mathura Raja Manvendra Singh, the organisation's youth wing chief Shantanu Singh Chauhan said.

"We have demanded that Delhi be renamed as Indraprastha and Lucknow be renamed as Lakhanpur as these were the original names of these cities. We will soon be approaching the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government with our demands," Chauhan told PTI over the phone.

The mahasabha was formed over a hundred years ago to promote interest of the Kshatriya community and today it has units across many states and its main office in Delhi, he said.

The organisation is also planning to hold an 1,100-km rally in the first week of April to gather support for temple constructions in Mathura and Varanasi, he said.

“It will be an approximately 1,100-km rally starting from Mathura to Kashi (Banaras) and then to Ayodhya. We are planning to complete it in seven or eight days. The objective is to garner support for sites in Mathura and Kashi which are caught up in land dispute," Chauhan said.

