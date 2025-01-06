New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) BJP's minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to rename India Gate as "Bharat Mata Dwar".

Siddiqui in his letter claimed that the government under Modi has worked to heal the wounds inflicted by "Mughal invaders" and "British robbers", saying it has made the country happy by erasing the taints of slavery.

Also Read | Sex Ratio Decline Concerns: MP's Harda Admin Offers Discounts to Parents With Only Daughters on Groceries, in Schools and Hospitals To Boost Sex Ratio.

"Renaming India Gate as Bharat Mata Dwar will be a true tribute to thousands of patriots, who made the supreme sacrifice and whose names are inscribed on its structure," he said.

He noted that the Modi government has rechristened the road named after Aurangzeb as A P J Kalam Road and replaced the statue of King George V in India Gate with Subhas Chandra Bose.

Also Read | 'Dam Over Brahmaputra River in Tibet Won't Impact Water Flows to India': China After New Delhi Expresses Concerns.

Raj Path was renamed as Kartavya Path, lining it with the Indian culture, he said, adding the name Bharat Mata Dwar can be given to India Gate in a similar vein.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)