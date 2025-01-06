Bhopal, January 6: To improve the declining sex ratio at birth, Harda district in Madhya Pradesh has introduced an innovative "Revashakti" scheme. Under this initiative, families with only daughters can avail of discounts in several areas, such as grocery stores, private schools, and hospitals. This program aims to challenge societal biases and offer support to families raising daughters.

The "Revashakti" scheme, launched on January 1, 2025, provides barcoded "Keerti" cards to parents of only daughters, offering benefits like discounts at local shops, schools, hospitals, and more. So far, 638 parents have joined the "only daughters" club under this initiative. With Madhya Pradesh’s overall sex ratio at 933 females per 1,000 males and Harda’s even lower at 894, the program aims to address this disparity and promote gender equality. Sex Racket Bust in Bhopal: Police Conduct Surprise Raid on 18 Spa Centres Allegedly Engaged in Prostitution, Detain 68 Including 35 Women After Catching Them in Compromising Position.

The response from local businesses and institutions to the "Revashakti" scheme has been overwhelmingly positive, according to District Collector Aditya Pratap Singh. Schools, hospitals, and retail outlets across the district have embraced the initiative, with many offering generous contributions, including 100% discounts from certain hospitals and schools. Participation in the scheme remains voluntary for these establishments. This support reflects a growing commitment within the community to address the declining sex ratio and promote gender equality. MP Shocker: IIT Indore Student’s Body Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan in Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide, Probe Underway.

In Harda district, most grocery stores are offering discounts of 15% to 20% to Keerti cardholders as part of the initiative. Additionally, the scheme provides government benefits, including priority service at government offices. The focus is on shifting societal perceptions and making parents of daughters feel valued. At the government level, further steps are being taken to assist these families. Keerti cardholders will receive priority assistance, bypassing queues at government offices, and their concerns will be given top priority by officials at the collectorate.

