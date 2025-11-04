New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Actor Pavithra Gowda, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has filed a review plea in the Supreme Court challenging the top court's decision to cancel her bail.

Gowda's plea is listed to be heard on Thursday before a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan.

The Supreme Court had, on August 14, cancelled the bail of Pavithra Gowda, Darshan Thoogudeepa and five others by setting aside the Karnataka High Court's order of granting bail to them in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The Karnataka High Court had, in December 2024, granted bail to Pavithra, Darshan and five others in the Renuka Swami murder case.

While overturning the High Court's decision granting bail to the aforesaid accused persons, the apex court had reasoned that the High Court, in its order, had overlooked serious evidence and relied on inadequate grounds contrary to established legal principles in murder cases.

Additionally, the top court had noted that, as per the record, actor Darshan made clear attempts to interfere with the investigation, including being involved in arranging false surrenders by co-accused persons, making payments to conceal the crime, and leveraging connections with police to manipulate the FIR and post-mortem process.

Actor Darshan and six others were named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy murder case, where the 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9, 2024. (ANI)

