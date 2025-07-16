Chandigarh [India] July 16 (ANI): Chandigarh Police have arrested a repeat offender and recovered 245.32 grams of heroin along with suspected drug money during a patrol operation in the city's Manimajra area, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR dated July 15, 2025, the police apprehended Sushil Kumar alias Sulli (32) around 7:25 PM during routine patrolling near the kacchi parking area adjacent to Gurukul Global School in Manimajra. Kumar, a local resident and Uber motorcycle rider by profession, was found carrying 7.32 grams of heroin at the time of arrest.

Following his disclosure under Section 23(2) of the BSA, police raided his residence and recovered Rs 2,22,500 in suspected drug money. Additionally, a further 238 grams of heroin was found concealed in his motorcycle. The total recovery amounts to 245.32 grams of heroin.

The accused, a Class 12 pass-out, has a prior criminal history with two NDPS Act cases previously registered against him--one in Baluganj, Himachal Pradesh (Sept 2024) and another in Parwanoo, Solan (March 2025).

Sushil Kumar was produced before the Court and has been remanded to two days' police custody. Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace his network and identify additional culprits involved in the trafficking operation.

Making an appeal, police urged citizens to report any suspicious drug-related activity by contacting the nearest police station or using the helpline numbers issued by the Chandigarh Police.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed two "historic bills" passed unanimously in the State Assembly on Tuesday, regarding anti-sacrilege and drug-related crimes.

"Two historic bills were passed unanimously in the Punjab Assembly today. A bill has been passed to ensure strict punishment for those involved in desecration of religious texts, and a provision has been added to ensure strict punishment in cases of involvement in drugs... These decisions have been taken in the best interest of the people of Punjab...," CM Mann told reporters here.

The bills focused on Strict Punishment for Desecration of Religious Texts: The Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, proposes life imprisonment and hefty fines for individuals found guilty of desecrating sacred texts, including the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Holy Bible, and Quran Sharif.

The bill also covers attempts to commit sacrilege, with punishments ranging from 3 to 5 years of imprisonment and fines up to Rs 3 lakh. (ANI)

