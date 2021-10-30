Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday said representation of women in democratic institutions is a significant area of focus for his government.

He said women must have presence at all levels of decision making - from the grassroots to the assembly and Parliament.

“My government has always held that ‘no household, no society, no state, no country' has ever moved forward without empowering its women. At the core of our key initiatives is the effort to make girls and women financially independent and truly empowered,” Patnaik said while addressing a meeting via virtual mode.

Odisha has reserved 50 per cent seats for women in panchayats, and the state government wholeheartedly supports reservation of women in policy-making bodies, he said.

Speaking about his government's flagship programme ‘Mission Shakti', the chief minister said it's an empowerment model that now encompasses 70 lakh women in all habitations across the state.

“Mission Shakti symbolises the transformation that is taking place throughout the state - helping women emerge as decision-makers and torch-bearers of a new, inclusive Odisha,” Patnaik said.

He also highlighted similar schemes for women like ‘Mamata', ‘Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana' and ‘Sudakshya'.

Patnaik added that the state's land right documents are also issued in the name of women.

