Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Collector and District Magistrate of Visakhapatnam Dr Annam Mallikarjuna has said that representatives from around 40 countries will participate in a G-20 conference which is scheduled to be organised here from March 28 to 30.

Addressing a press meeting at the AU convention hall on Tuesday evening Collector Mallikharjuna said, "Another prestigious conference G-20 is being organized in Visakhapatnam from the 28th to 30th of this month. Representatives from around 40 countries will participate in the G-20 summit.

Police Commissioner CH Srikanth, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Rajababu and Collector Mallikharjuna held a meeting with journalists at the AU convention hall, where the district collector revealed the details of the G-20 conference.

Collector Mallikharjuna said "Every delegate coming from abroad will be welcomed at Visakha airport according to our traditions. On the 28th there will be a panel discussion and a gala dinner will be arranged for the guests on the same night."

"The Chief Minister will also participate in it. There will be yoga and meditation programs in the morning on the 29th, followed by panel discussions," he added.

Detailing the program, Collector Mallikharjuna said, "After the panel discussions on the 30th, three areas selected by the Visakha Municipal Commissioner will be indicated to the foreign representatives. A workshop will be held with city planners, municipal commissioners and other high officials on March 31 morning."

Informing about the programs organised under 'Jan Bhagidari', Collector Mallikharjuna said, "From March 18 to 26, the district administration has organized various programs under 'Jan Bhagidari'. Yoga drive will be organized on the 18th morning".

"3K, 5K and 10K marathons will be organized from RK Beach on March 19. For this, registration can be done online. On the 22nd, the Mock G-20 conference will be organized. On the 24th, the sea shore cleaning program under the auspices of GVMC, the pre-art contest on the 25th, and the Vizag carnival on the 26th will be organized," he added.

Police Commissioner CH Srikanth said, "2350 police personnel will be used to ensure that the G-20 conference takes place in a peaceful environment. Accommodations will be arranged for the delegates from near the airport and security arrangements will be made in the areas they will visit."

"At the same time, we will focus on traffic and other issues so that the common people do not face any problems," Commissioner Srikan5th said.

Further, GVMC Municipal Commissioner P Rajababu said, "Since various programs are being held in the city from the 18th to 31st of this month, the beautification works of the city will be completed by the 22nd of this month and about Rs 100 crores will be spent for this purpose."

"As a part of this, the city beautification programs like developing beach parks, laying roads, planting saplings etc., are being done on a war basis. T-shirts have been released in connection with the G-20 summit," he added. (ANI)

