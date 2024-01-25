New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): As the country is set to mark its 75th Republic Day on Friday, the focal points of the parade will be 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matraka', symbolising the country's aspirations and its role as a nurturer of democracy.

This year, India is set to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. The constituent assembly held its first session in December 1946 and the last session in November 1949, following which the constitution was enacted a year later with Dr BR Ambedkar as the head of the drafting committee.

Dr BR Ambedkar came to be known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'.

In an exclusive talk with ANI, Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, Delhi Area General Officer Commanding, said that the parade of this year's Republic Day is 'special' with the themes being 'Vikist Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Mataraka'.

"So this parade is very special this year. The themes that have been selected are 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra Ki Matraka'. You would get a glimpse of these themes in this parade, in which you would see the thriving and evolving landscape of various facets of our national strength," Lt. General Kumar said.

"In the military component, the tri-service component, you would see the marching contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force. You would also see the mighty equipment of the army and the area assets, which you would witness as part of the fly-by," he added.

Speaking on the tableau for Republic Day, Bhavnish Kumar further said, "In the format of the tableaus of the Air Force, Navy and veterans, as well as the Defence Research and Development Organisation, you would see the indigenized equipment that is being showcased."

Republic Day celebrations are marked by great hustle and bustle, with the President unfurling the flag, followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry. (ANI)

