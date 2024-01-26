Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended an 'At Home' programme at Raj Bhavan in Agartala on the 75th Republic Day.

The 'At Home' ceremony at Raj Bhawan serves as an occasion for dignitaries from various walks of life to come together and strengthen ties, celebrating unity and collaboration.

All the prominent leaders of the ruling BJP, including state president Ranib Bhattacharya, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, District Magistrate and Collector, Vishal Kumar, as well as MLAs and government executives, were present at the function.

Cultural dances and songs were performed by different 'Kaaryakartas' and high officials at the event to mark the Platinum Jubilee of the Indian Republic.

Earlier in the day, CM Saha unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Agartala.

The chief minister also greeted the citizens after the flag-unfurling ceremony.

India, on Friday, commemorated its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the traditional 21 gun salute was presented to the President.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

For the first time ever, an all-women tri-service contingent participated in the parade. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

