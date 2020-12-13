Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been remanded to police custody till December 15 in alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case. Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai police on Sunday morning.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai remanded Khanchandani to police custody for two days (till December 15).

Besides Khanchandani, police had already arrested the channel's distribution head and assistant vice president, Ghanshyam Singh over his alleged involvement in the TRP case. Singh had appeared before the Mumbai Police on October 9, October 11, October 20 and October 21 and was arrested on November 10.

The case pertains to the TRP manipulation in which Mumbai Police in October this year arrested four persons including two former employees of a market research company along with owners of two channels. The police named several channels involved in TRP manipulation including Republic TV. (ANI)

