Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday brought the 10 Indian fishermen who were rescued from Maldivian waters to Visakhapatnam.

These fishermen had ventured into the sea from Thengapatnam, near Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on April 16. Subsequently, their boat developed engine failure and they were adrift without any help for five days.

Also Read | LIVE -- Charles III Crowned King in Coronation Event.

The fishermen were rescued by MV Furious on April 26.

Based on information received at Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), ICGS Vigraha was dispatched to embark these rescued fishermen from the merchant vessel transiting off Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Also Read | Hyderabad Traffic Police Files 1,557 Cases in 12 Days As Special Drive Against Vehicles Fitted with Sirens and Multi-Toned Horns Continue.

Out of the ten fishermen, eight belong to Kerala (Vizhinjam) and two are from Tamil Nadu (Kanyakumari).

A preliminary medical examination of all ten rescued fishermen was carried out onboard the Coast Guard ship and all were found to be in a healthy state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)