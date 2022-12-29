New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in several states next year, BJP is set to undertake a major reshuffle of the party's general secretaries with sources citing the deteriorated performance in Punjab, Himachal, and Delhi where it failed to form the government for the move.

Responsibilities of general secretaries of the party in about half a dozen states are set to be reshuffled according to sources.

An agreement has been reached between officials of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP regarding the removal of General Secretaries and change of responsibility.

General Secretaries of many states including Rajasthan, Himachal and Delhi may be reshuffled in the states, according to information.

So also the general secretaries of Punjab and Haryana may also be shifted to other states.

Rajasthan's general secretary Chandrashekhar can be removed from the state and in his place, the responsibility of Rajasthan can be transferred to another person, sources said.

The move, according to sources is being taken as Chandrashekhar has failed to take the party leaders together in the state and on many fronts the resentment of the party leaders against the organization minister has also been seen.

Delhi's General Secretary Siddharthan can also be removed from his post and the responsibility of the national capital can be given to some other leader. It has not yet been decided which leaders will be suitable for Delhi.

After the defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, BJP has been forced to take these tough decisions, according to sources.

General Secretary (org) of Himachal Pradesh Pawan Rana may also be discharged of his responsibility. The responsibility of Punjab's General Secretary M Srinivasulu can also be changed.

Srinivasulu was handed the responsibility in Punjab after being removed from Telangana last July, but due to his language problems, he could be shifted to another state.

Haryana's organisation minister Ravindra Raju is likely to be shifted from the state due to problems in his working style as well as language problems.

There is a possibility of a change in the role of Assam general secretary Fadindra Nath Sharma as well. (ANI)

