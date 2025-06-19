Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday instructed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to provide necessary facilities to Keralites returning from Iran and Israel amid the escalating conflict between the two countries.

"The Kerala government has arranged for accommodation at Kerala House in Delhi for those arriving from the conflict zone and will facilitate their return to Kerala as soon as flights become available," said Vijayan.

He added that the situation in Iran and Israel continues to be worrisome. In this context, he asked the Malayalees who wish to return to Kerala to register their names on the Norka Global Contact Center's helpline numbers 18004253939 (toll free number) and +918802012345 (international missed call).

"Their information will be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassies in Iran and Israel, and further steps will be taken," Vijayan said.

CM Vijayan condemned Israel's attacks on Iran, labeling them as "Zionist terrorism" and a threat to world peace and urged the international community, led by the United Nations, to intervene immediately to stop Israel's attacks on Iran.

"This is a time when Zionist terrorism is posing a challenge to world peace. The entire world should raise its voice together to immediately stop the attack they are carrying out against Iran in violation of international laws and all etiquette, with the support of American imperialism," said Vijayan.

He added that the international community, under the leadership of the United Nations, should intervene immediately to stop Israel's attack.

Vijayan also called upon the central government to take a clear stand for peace and justice in the Middle East and raise a strong voice of protest against Israel.

On Wednesday, the Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran in view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Indian government has evacuated 110 Indian students so far from Iran through Armenia, who will reach India in the early hours of June 19.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on 17th June. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of 19th June 2025. India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of her nationals abroad." (ANI)

