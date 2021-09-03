Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): After State Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the beautified Mahim beach on Thursday, the residents of the area expressed their happiness with the BMC initiative.

Under the beautification programme of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the beach was filled with up to 5-feet of sand, which was taken from ongoing road projects. The Corporation planted trees. and set up pavements and garden furniture for tourists as well.

The BMC has also set up an open gym and a 30-meter-tall beach watch-tower, which gives a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Pouravi, a visitor to the newly beautified beach, told ANI, "I have never been here earlier as I knew that this beach was not a good place to visit. But today, my friend and I took an early ride to reach the beach. The beach looks amazing. We appreciate the administration for undertaking a beautification project."

Jabir, a resident and fitness enthusiast, told ANI, "I have been staying here for the past 25 years. Earlier, there was no place for exercising or playing. But now there is an open gym."

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North ward Kiran Dighavakar said, "We took up beach restoration work by filling 5-feet of sand. We have planted more than 200 trees to control sand erosion, and the cost of the beach restoration work is Rs 4 crore. Our idea was to give an open space to Mumbaikars. We also installed a watch-tower, which will provide a panoramic view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link." (ANI)

