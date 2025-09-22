New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Residents of Delhi's Hanuman Lane and the adjoining area are facing a severe crisis as over a group of several monkeys have been creating a menace in the area, leaving locals in fear and frustration.

The residents allege that the monkeys have been biting residents, damaging property, and making it nearly impossible for people to step out of their homes safely.

According to the resident, despite repeated complaints over the past three to four years, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has failed to take effective steps to address the issue. Residents pointed out that NDMC officials themselves have admitted they lack the resources or a concrete plan to tackle the situation.

According to the NDMC charter, for handling of monkey-menace in the NDMC area, a monkey trapping squad has been constituted at the disposal of Director (Enforcement). Any complaint of monkey menace may be brought to the notice of NDMC in writing giving the name of place/locality where existence of monkeys is observed. However, residents say this has not been forthcoming.

The problem has been exacerbated by the uncontrolled feeding of monkeys at the Pracheen Hanuman Temple, located in Connaught Place.

The Delhi High Court had previously directed civic authorities to act against the monkey menace in Delhi, but the issue seems to be unsolved.

On September 30, 2024, the Delhi High Court (HC) had ordered municipal authorities to shift monkeys from public areas in Delhi to the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and conduct public awareness campaigns to stop people from feeding them.

The court has said that civic agencies should carry out a sustained yearlong public awareness campaign to inform people on how feeding monkeys in the city is not benefiting them.

The court order had said, "To correct this situation, the civic agencies should carry out a sustained yearlong public awareness campaign to inform people how their feeding is not benefitting the monkeys. That in fact feeding harms the animals in various ways by increasing their dependence on humans and reduces natural distance between wild animals and humans. We believe that people of Delhi have inherent wisdom and they will change their behaviour if they realise that feeding wild animals is inimical to animal's welfare as well as human well-being."

The Delhi HC had also directed the MCD and NDMC to prepare and implement a programme to deal with the monkey menace.

Monkey feeding is common act at Hanuman Temple, located in Connaught Place. The temple is also known for its large monkey population. (ANI)

