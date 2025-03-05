Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir, in consultation with the central government, has developed a Resource Adequacy (RA) plan till 2035, as a major step towards making the region self-reliant in the energy sector, chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to an unstarred question of National Conference MLA Shamim Firdous in the assembly here, he also responded in affirmative about his government's plan to provide 200 units of free electricity to the consumers as promised in the party manifesto.

“As a major step towards self-reliance, J&K, in consultation with the Government of India, has developed a RA Plan till 2035. This plan outlines the steps needed to increase generation capacity, both through the development of local generating stations and by securing power from external sources,” Abdullah said.

As part of this plan, the chief minister said J&K has already signed Power Purchase Agreements for 393 MW of thermal power from six power generators.

“Moving forward, we will continue to implement measures in line with the RA plan to ensure energy security and create a surplus power supply year-round by securing power from diverse generators at affordable prices,” he said.

To become self-reliant in power generation and provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers, he said Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) is prioritizing the development of hydroelectric power projects.

In collaboration with NHPC, Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) has formed joint ventures such as Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPL) and Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) to implement various new projects in the Union Territory.

These projects include 1000 MW Pakal Dul HEP, 624 MW Kiru HEP, 540 MW Kwar HEP and 850 MW Ratle HEP on the Chenab at Kishtwar With a combined capacity of 3014 MW and these projects are expected to be commissioned by 2027, the chief minister said.

Additionally, JKSPDC is implementing 37.5 MW Parnai HEP in Poonch district and 12 MW Karnah HEP in Kupwara district.

“This brings the total capacity addition to 3063 MW by 2027-28. Moreover, the 48 MW Lower Kalnai HEP in Kishtwar and the 93 MW New Ganderbal HEP in Ganderbal have already been tendered,” he said.

Abdullah said the mega projects - 390 MW Kirthai-l, 258 MW Dulhasti-Il, 800 MW Bursar, 1856 MW Sawalkote, 240 MW Uri-l Stage-Il, 89 MW Ujh and 930 MW Kirthai-Il are also planned to be developed in the coming years.

Although the projects on completion would significantly boost J&K's generation capacity upon their commissioning, the hydro power plants typically experience reduced generation during the winter months, he said.

To achieve self reliance in power generation, he said it is essential to have a balanced mix of power sources, including thermal and nuclear power. “This will involve securing power from external generators outside J&K.

“Renewable energy sources are also being prioritized as a viable option to meet growing demand and fulfil our international climate change commitments,” he said.

On the steps being taken to provide 200 units of free electricity to consumers, the chief minister said necessary steps shall be spelt out during the demand for grants for the sector.

